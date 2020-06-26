Singer Lewis Capaldi has been trying his best to get into shape. He is currently practising squatting. "I have been doing two things. My sweet behind, getting my little squats in. So it is squats on squats, working on my lovely bottom. And writing new music, and it is going quite well," Capaldi quoted as a saying. Prince Estate Shares a Powerful Message About Intolerance and Racism on Singer’s 62nd Birth Anniversary

The singer has also taken up running, but he finds it "horrible", reports femalefirst.co.uk. Justin Bieber Gets Accused of Sexual Assault, Singer Denies all the Allegations with Proofs

He said: "I go on runs, I've been running every morning and it's been horrible. I am going to try to lose some weight. I'll probably want to release the first single to my second album by the end of 2020."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).