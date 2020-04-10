Liam Payne Hints at One Direction Reunion for the Band's 10th Anniversary; Fans Can't Keep Calm as They Trend #OneDirection2020

One Direction's special plans for 10th anniversary (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After the Jonas Brothers, if there's one band that fans would definitely want to see reunite soon, it is One Direction. The boy band which was formed on the show The X Factor became a massive phenomenon and were a huge success. Consisting of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, the group disbanded in 2015. Ever since, fans of band have been hoping to see them together again and with Liam Payne's recent statement, it seems like there's a possibility of it happening. As the band turned ten years old in July, One Direction seems to be planning a special project together to mark the occasion. Kendall Jenner Goes for a Drive in Her Cadillac With Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles Riding a Bike Beside Her and We Wonder What's Cooking!

In an interview to The Sun, Liam Payne that he has been in talks with with bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. Dropping hints about a possible reunion, Payne said, "To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting."He further added saying, "But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again."

These statements were enough to get the One Direction fans all happy who even started the trend #OneDirection2020 on Twitter. A user wrote, "comeback or not, this reunion means a lot to me. It's gonna be huge. I don't care if they want to end the hiatus or not all I want is to see them back together on one stage again. I want to relive the MEMORIES we made with them in those five YEARS #OneDirection2020." Check out some of the reactions on Twitter here. Unlike The Jonas Brothers, One Direction Won't Reunite Anytime Soon, Courtesy Zayn Malik?

Directioners Mood RN:

Best News Ever!

Your world My World#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/129UpSw6F2 — Directioner Forever FOLLOW LIMIT 3 Days (@VishnuBathla) April 10, 2020

Waited for This!

i've been waiting for them more than 5 years..#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/FPBm7dnIIk — ayyak (@c0ffeetiramisu) April 10, 2020

Is it Really Happening?

Looks like all 1D fans are going to flock to Twitter on July 23 to see what treat the band has to offer on their 10th anniversary.