Kendall Jenner Goes for a Drive in Her Cadillac With Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles Riding a Bike Beside Her and We Wonder What's Cooking!

Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has brought everything to a standstill although, celebrities are surely keeping us entertained. While we have been spotting celebrities on their evening walks and watching them pull off TikTok challenges, looks like exes Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles decided to take things a notch higher as they slipped out for a ride outside in LA but in different vehicles. Confused? Well, recent pictures that have surfaced on the internet show Harry Styles on the bike while his ex Kendall Jenner is seen beside him in a Cadillac along with her friend friend Fai Khadra. The duo are seen riding next to each other and a few pictures even show Jenner looking at Harry.

These pictures have certainly sent the internet in a tizzy as fans are trying to find out if the ex-couple is now back together. Harry and Kendall dated from 2013 to 2014, after they were spotted on a string of dates over a short few months but later headed for splitsville. The British singer also wrote songs about Jenner. If the duo are back together, this could mean the biggest deal to their fans who had showered the couple with a lot of love when they initially dated.

Check Out Pictures of Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Here:

Here's Another Picture of Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's Recent Outing:

There's no denying that ever since their break-up, Harry and Kendall recently started hanging out together and seem to have remained close friends. They had also reunited on James Corden's show for a fun quiz game where there was visible awkwardness between the "Watermelon Sugar" singer and Jenner yet their camaraderie was amazing.