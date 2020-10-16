Justin Bieber just dropped his song "Lonely" and it is something that his fans could not have imagined. The singing sensation is known for his peppy and feet-tapping songs that set the groove at the right pace. But "Lonely" is something that is too close to his heart and understandably, his fans' too. He and Benny Blanco released the video song that is based upon the childhood version of Bieber and his vulnerability. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Get Mushy, Intimate and Romantic in their New Photoshoot for Vogue Italia (View Pics).

Jacob Tremblay plays the younger version of Justin. He is seen donning the Canadian singer's trademark attire and most importantly, his hairstyle in this video. The video focuses on how he was going through an array of emotions as a child but had to put up a strong face for the audience. That, at the cost of being a star at a young age and with fame at his feet.

He sums up the emotion of feeling 'lonely' despite being under the spotlight, amid the crowd, pretty well. The music is soothing and the lyrics penned down by Bieber, Blanco and Finneas are too real! The fans were in tears after realizing what went on in the mind of kid Bieber. Here is the song and few reactions.

Watch Lonely Video Here:

Truth Bomb

justin bieber really grew up with limited support and barely any knowledge on what the world was truly like. he felt #lonely, vulnerable, and distant from the real him only to portray a false facade of himself to the gp. he’s gone through so much and rose above it. i am so proud. pic.twitter.com/8aL6OK2dMh — suhani | LONELY TONIGHT (@driplikebizzle) October 16, 2020

Tremblay Fans

Jacob Tremblay portrayed kidrauhl so good i‘m sobbing 🥺 #lonely pic.twitter.com/XmN2zIXHSO — lia 💜 (@flatlinelia) October 16, 2020

JB Deserved Better

the fact justin went through so much sh!t. started his career at an early age, had to deal with people who wanted to see him destroyed and also with a disease. he was fvckin lonely and no one was there for him, no one ever noticed that. HE DESERVED BETTER #lonely pic.twitter.com/oOdo5WtN0b — 𝐞𝐯𝐞🧃 (@etabitual) October 16, 2020

True Fans Be-

"Everybody saw me sick and it felt like no one gave a shit" I DID! I GAVE A SHITTT 😭😭😭 #Lonely — 🇲🇾 ايميليا 🇲🇾 (@emyliolss_) October 16, 2020

Relatable

Justin's #Lonely hits me right in the heart and got be sobbing like a bitch... Im so happy he is now surrounded with people who have beautiful souls and who actual love and respect him ❤💜 — camzi (@CamilasFIL) October 16, 2020

More Tissues Needed

This song definitely stands out from amongst all the other songs of Justin. As he said in his tweet about this track, "To be honest the song is hard for me to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters. I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful." What are your thoughts?

