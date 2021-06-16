Actress-comedian Mallika Dua penned a note in memory of her late mother Dr Padmavati Dua on Wednesday after immersing her ashes. "Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It's where I picture you are right now. With paati. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling. In a really beautiful place and very very happy," Mallika wrote in an Instagram post. Mallika Dua’s Mother Chinna Dua Dies of COVID-19; Actress Says ‘My Amma I’m Sorry’.

"That's how I will live too. Just like you. With courage, grace, boundless kindness and above all, joy. I promise to love myself no less than you love me, I promise to help everyone I can and I promise to be happy because how dare I dishonour your legacy. My mama is god. And god is always always looking out for me. I promise I will live a good life with integrity and love. Promise my mama," she added. Mallika Dua Gets Trolled for Comparing Pulwama Terror Attack Martyrs to People Dying of Hunger – Watch Video.

Mallika Dua's Emotional Post For Late Mother

Dr Dua succumbed to Covid on June 11. Sharing the sad news, Mallika had writ ten: "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only God I k now. My Amma I am sorry I could not save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You are my whole life..."

