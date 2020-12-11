Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal's comedy-drama Indoo Ki Jawani has finally released in theatres on December 11, 2020. However, seems like as the film has hit the big screens, not many are keen to watch it in theatres owing to the COVID-19 situation. A few early reports also stated that the occupancy of the flick was way too less around 4-5%. Having said that, the one's who have watched it have shared their thoughts on Twitter and it is mixed. Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani to Release in Theatres on December 11!

While a section of fans are heaping praises over the performances of the leads, on the other hand, some are not really impressed with the storyline. When the trailer of Indoo Ki Jawani had dropped online, netizens also claimed that it promoted love jihad. However, nothing as such can be seen on the micro-blogging site right now. Here, check out the mixed reactions of fans below. Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer: Netizens' Reactions Vary From Love Jihaad To Kiara Advani Being A Mood (View Tweets).

Full Entertainment!

Kiara di #IndooKiJawani 2020 to enjoy the film is the only full comedy full entertainment Hindi film other than which made me miss theaters during the epidemic. Enjoy the cinematic experience again after watching the first release and prolonged movie in theaters after lock down — Prateek sharma (@Prateek1017) December 11, 2020

OKAY!

If 2020 wasn't bad enough, I had to endure 2 hours of Indoo Ki Jawani. — Clive (@_vanillawallah) December 10, 2020

Great Entertainer!

@advani_kiara @AbirSenguptaa @AdityaSeal_ Just finished watching #IndooKiJawani at inox ghatkopar🔥🔥 Truly a great entertainer. It was fun watching after a long time😂🌟 Kiara mam's performance was as usual top notch 😍❤️ Aditya's performance was also great. Promising actor pic.twitter.com/1jmqAuBand — Nitin Dubey (@Nitz9393) December 11, 2020

Really?

Praises For Kiara!

Just watched #IndooKiJawani here at Cinepolis, Sharjah . Full on entertainer Fun Masti Comedy !@advani_kiara looked so pretty ❤#AdityaSeal nice performance. .. Songs were good too. .. Comedy was up to the mark ... Nice one liners. #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/o2zwMS53HX — North King Allu Arjun (@SumitGope07) December 10, 2020

Umm, We See!

Just saw Indoo Ki Jawani in a theatre. Four ppl present for the show. It is a supremely bad film. Mighty disappointed #IndooKiJawani https://t.co/Crjo6SaJ3M — Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) December 11, 2020

Helmed by Abir Sengupta, the plot of Indoo Ki Jawani revolves around Indira Gupta aka Indoo (Kiara Advani) and Samar (Aditya Seal) who meet via a dating app. However, the twist in the tale is that the man hails from Pakistan. What happens next in their lives? Well, for that, you need to watch the film. Stay tuned!

