Till now, all the movie goers all have been familiar to the villain of the Marvel universe who was 'Thanos.' He turned out to be a reason behind the deaths of the main Avengers in the Marvel movies. Now, the gaming universe (not movie) is here with a brand new super-villain namely MODOK or say MCU: M.O.D.O.K. That stands for 'Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing' in the Marvel game universe.

This will be seen in Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming single-player and cooperative action-adventure game. Crystal Dynamics had unveiled this new look of the antagonist that will play the main role in the gaming world. The purplish baddie is the next powerful antagonist that the fans should look out for.

Here's the First Glimpse of the Character:

PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X are the places a true gamer can go hunt for this game. This brand new Marvel adventure is hitting these platforms on September 4 this year. If you have been already following this world, you are definitely going to have to level up your strategies and tactics for the new era begins for the Marvel gaming enthusiasts!

