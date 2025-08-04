Actress Divya Dutta, who will be seen in the upcoming series Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans, has spoken about leadership versus control and said that there is a significant distinction between the two and not a "fine line." In the trailer for the upcoming series, Divya’s character Irawati Bose is heard saying the line: “Who says dictatorship is not leadership?” Divya Dutta Celebrates Sonu Nigam’s 52nd Birthday With Heartfelt Post; Singer Announces ‘Satrangi Re India Tour’ and ‘Param Sundari’ Track Release (View Post)

'That's not a fine line at all,' Says Divya Datta

Asked how she personally interprets the fine line between control and leadership, Divya told IANS: “That's not a fine line at all. It is a huge difference that makes sort of control and leadership because I think a leader mostly makes a team, a good leader, takes the team with you and yeah, dictatorship is something different, of course. “But yes, I think that that line is a very ‘tha’ dialogue, if I may say so in a Punjabi way,” said that actress.

Divya Dutta Calls ‘Mayasabha’ Script One of the Most Intriguing She’s Heard

Talking about taking on the powerful role of Irawati Bose, the actress shared that she was drawn to it not only for its strength but also for the unique character dynamics. “I think this was the take of the director who asked me to do this one. I think I took it because, not because of just the strength of the role, of course that is there, but because of the script, I think it is one of the most intriguing scripts that I have heard.” She said that this kind of drama, which hasn't been really seen on the Indian screens. Divya Dutta REACTS As Her Deleted Scene From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ As Rajmata Soyarabai Goes Viral Online, Says ‘Would’ve Been Very Happy if It Was There’ – WATCH.

Divya Dutta on Playing Irawati Bose in ‘Mayasabha’

“And two, I think the dynamics this woman has with the other characters was, I think, a delight for me as an actor to portray. So, I could assume that I was going to have a lot of fun and my director just sailed me through giving those little nuances, moments that were, like, I think that makes a greedy actor satiated,” said Divya. Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans is a political drama web series directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar. It stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles, with Divya, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar and Nassar.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans’:

‘Mayasabha’ Series Streams From This Date

Set in the volatile political landscape of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series dramatises the evolving relationship between two prominent political figures—Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy—portraying their journey from close friendship to political rivalry. The show will stream on Sony LIV from August 7.

