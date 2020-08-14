Miley Cyrus just dropped a music video for her single "Midnight Sky" and it's a disco-themed song with references to the singer's tumultuous past year. Cyrus makes several references to her personal life in the song and we have to say this self-directed video makes some strong points. The brazen song also finds its inspiration from female music icons including Stevie Knicks, Joan Jett and Debbie Harry. With this new song, it looks like Miley wants to set the record straight for all the haters who have commented on her lifestyle and hence she says, "I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone." Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Cody Simpson Call It Quits After Dating for 10 Months? (Deets Inside).

This single is from her upcoming new album titled She Is Miley Cyrus and we have to say a first song is a packing number that gives us an idea as to what we can expect. In the song video, Miley stuns as he lays among colourful gumballs. She's seen sporting a black Chanel bodysuit with Swarovski crystal-covered long black gloves. Much of the song is about Miley Cyrus giving it back to the media who have been constantly talking about her personal life, especially her relationships. At one point in the song, Cyrus also gives a nod to her own "Wrecking Ball" video from 2013 as she lies in a colourful ball pit almost naked.

Check Out the Music Video Here:

The song video is already receiving a lot of love on social media as fans of the singer are loving the brazen and bold lyrics of the song. Cyrus' lines from the song, "Don't need to be loved by you" are being quoted by several netizens on Twitter.

