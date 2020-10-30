Television actor Mukesh Khanna and controversies go hand-in-hand. Until, now if you follow social media, you'll know that the veteran actor who is known to play the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat never minces his words and is straight forward in real life. From calling out Sonakshi Sinha to tagging The Kapil Sharma show as vulgar, the man is known to make statements that might irk many. And now, we've come across the actor's latest interview with The Filmy Charcha where Khanna talked about the #MeToo movement and blamed women for the same. The Kapil Sharma Show: Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out at Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Show, Calls It Vulgar (View Post).

In the video, the actor can be seen saying how women are destined to handle the daily chores of the house and shouldn't think of doing what a man does. His this misogynistic statement has gone viral on the web. "Aurat ki rachna alag hoti hai and mard ki alag hoti hai. Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hue hai #MeToo Ki jabh aurato nein bhi kaam karna shuru kar liya. Aj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai, "he says in the clip. Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan Supports CarryMinati, But Advises Him To Make Better Choice Of Words (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

However, in his defence, he later adds that in this modern world no woman would want to just be a housewife and he is not against working women. Well, we wonder, what would be the reaction of many women out there after Mukesh's sexist remarks. What're your thoughts? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

