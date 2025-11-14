Fans are in for some sensational action in Test cricket as two of the top teams, India and South Africa, battle each other in what is expected to be a memorable two-match Test series. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which has witnessed several memorable cricketing moments in the past, is set to host a Test match after six long years and undoubtedly, it is going to be a cracker of a contest. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 series, but will the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports? Read below to find out the answer. IND vs SA 1st Test 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Eden Gardens.

Yes, India will have the advantage of playing at home and would look to make the most of it as well but the challenge that lies in front of them is indeed going to be a stern one, with South Africa being champions in the longest format of the game. A 2-0 whitewash over the West Indies will give India momentum and confidence heading into the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025, but South Africa have shown that they can play well in subcontinental conditions, having had a 1-1 draw against Pakistan earlier on. 'My IPL Career Started Here' Team India Captain Shubman Gill Gets Nostalgic About Eden Gardens in Press Conference Ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Is India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 Test series and fans can watch the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 live telecast on its channels. But fans in India also have the option of watching IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 on DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. It has to be noted that IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 live telecast won't be available on DD National.

IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Live Telecast on DD Sports

The IND vs SA 2025 Test series will also mark the return to international cricket for Rishabh Pant, who had suffered a toe injury during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 earlier this year. The wicketkeeper-batter had captained India A against South Africa A prior to the IND vs SA 2025 Test series. South Africa will have their regular captain in Temba Bavuma, back at the helm after he had missed the two matches against Pakistan due to a calf strain.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (DD Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2025 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).