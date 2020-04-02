Ramayan Premiere Breaks Records on Doordarshan, Beats Star Plus, Zee TV and Other Channels to Garner Highest-Ever TRP Since 2015

Re-telecasting of Ramayana gets positive reactions from Twitterverse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After a long time, Doordarshan has broken a TV record. The retelecast premiere of Ramayan garnered the highest TRP across all General Entertainment Channels (GEC) since 2015. What a feat! Turns out an exceptional number of viewers tuned in to watch Ramayana DD once again (The show, during its original run, entered the Limca Book of Records for the most-watched mythological show with a viewership of 650 million across 5 countries). Shashi Shekhar, the CEO of Prasar Bharti (Doordarshan and All India Radio) took to his Twitter handle to share the news. Doordarshan Brings Ramayan And Mahabharat Back On TV During Lockdown, Twitterati Cheers It With Memes.

Shashi wrote, "Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015," The data was sourced from BARC.

The popular '80s mythological show began its re-run amid the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The Government of India announced a similar return for a few other popular shows like Shaktimaan, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and Mahabharat. Ramayan on DD National and Mahabharat on DD Bharati, Here’s The Schedule and Telecast Time for The Ramanand Sagar and BR Chopra Mythological Shows on Doordarshan Channels.

Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 ( source: @BARCIndia ) — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 2, 2020

Ramayan began its rerun on March 28. It airs daily on Doordarshan's DD Bharati channel at 12 pm noon and 7 pm in the evening.

Created by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan was originally aired from 1987 to 1988. The show lasted for 1 season with 78 episodes. Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri and Arvind Trivedi played the roles of Ram, Sita, Laxman and Raavan, respectively.