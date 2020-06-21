Dance heals you! Well, if you happen to be someone who loves this art form then we bet there are tonnes of amazing dancers on the Internet you can take inspiration from. However, in case you are not aware, it’s the Mohan sisters (Shakti and Mukti) from India who are terrific when it comes to dancing. Today marks the birthday of the younger sister, Mukti and what a better day to praise her talent. Moreover, a contemporary dancer, Mukti has been part of many shows on TV and has each time proved to be a dancing gem. She was also part of Star One’s dance show, Zara Nachke Dikha where her team Masakkali Girls had turned out to be a winner. Neeti Mohan’s Pre-Bridal Shoot With Sisters Shakti, Mukti and Kriti, Is All Shades of Sibling Love.

On Mukti’s birthday on June 21, we bring to you top 5 dance videos of the babe which will affirm that she’s blessed and how. So, without further ado let’s get started. Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya's Wedding Reception Gets Postponed After Her Father Gets Hospitalised.

The Desi Touch

Bharatnatyam is an Indian dance form wherein expression is everything. The below video of Mukti is from a reality show where she’s acing the art. See for yourself.

Shankar

In this one, we can see Mukti accompanied by her sister Shakti. The two girls show us what is the real rhythm of life by dancing to the tunes of the almighty.

Shape Of You

This one’s our favourite in which we can see both Shakti and Mukti adding a traditional twist to Ed Sheeran’s popular track ‘Shape Of You’. It’s really amazing!

The Adaa

Ready for some sizzling adaa, courtesy the birthday girl, Mukti Mohan then check out the video below. She can be seen dancing to Rekha’s ‘In Aankho Ki Masti Ke’ song and also gets a standing ovation from the judges.

Salsa

Last but not the least, this one sees her dancing with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Both of them look sizzling hot in the clip.

That’s it, guys! These are a few dance videos of Mukti Mohan which will make you smile for sure. Apart from TV, Mohan had also appeared in films like Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster and Hate Story. We wish her a happy 33rd birhday. Stay tuned!

