A brand-new music series is launching on Showcase TV this Sunday, with three hours of non-stop music content.

Rocco Buonvino, the impresario behind massive London stage shows featuring the likes of Al Pacino, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Lee Lewis, Michael Douglas and Sophia Loren, is behind the new series, called All About The Music. It starts on Easter Sunday, April 4th, on Showcase TV, which can be found on Sky Channel 191.

The three hours of original music content includes:

TOM SEALS PRESENTS

A live music chat show with uber-talented singer/pianist Tom Seals, who will be interviewing celebrities as well as performing live songs with his band. This Sunday's special guest star is Anton Du Beke, Strictly Come Dancing's longest serving professional dancer and now novelist too.

MEET THE PRODUCERS – CHRIS KIMSEY

The life and trials of some of the people behind the biggest records of all time. First up is Chris Kimsey, record producer for some of the world's biggest and most respected acts, including The Rolling Stones, Duran Duran, INXS and The Proclaimers.

YOUTH OF TODAY – STARS OF TOMORROW

Music from the best of the UK's new music scene, with young, up-and-coming bands and artists each week. The series kicks off with hotly tipped singer, dancer, actor and composer Olly Barker.

LIVE FROM THE EDGE

Legendary DJ Mark Radcliffe fronts a new 13-part live music show, with interviews and performances with old and new bands alike. Getting the series underway are The Lottery Winners, Sam Lyon, Nemzzz and Blair Dunlop Sea Fever, and there's a special guest appearance from Craig Charles.

FABSONG

Fabsong turns the focus on emerging artists and their home-brewed music videos. Submissions for this unique platform are now open for May - visit www.fabsong.com.

Rocco Buonvino said: “Music is in my blood. I have worked with many big artists of all types over the years, but it still boils down to music. I know how many artists have struggled so my mission and passion is about giving talent a platform on TV without red-tape politics."