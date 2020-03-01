Pic of Vijay Sethupathi Kissing Thalapathy Vijay from the Sets of Master Goes Viral

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi on the sets of Master (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is definitely going to be some big time celebration when two Vijay’s would be seen sharing screen space. Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the two leading actors of Master, are all set to enthrall their fans. When the makers had released their looks in the film, they looked ‘bloody good’. And the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently said at Techofes 2020 (an award function organised by students at College of Engineering in Guindy) that, ‘the scenes involving Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be electrifying’. Ever since then fans have been waiting for the makers to release a teaser featuring the lead heroes. But instead of that, there’s another adorable picture of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi that has taken the internet by storm. I-T Raid Controversy: Vijay Sethupathi Comes In Support Of Master Co-Star Thalapathy Vijay.

The picture that we’re talking about is the one in which Vijay Sethupathi is kissing Thalapathy Vijay on the sets of Master. They might be foes onscreen, but off screen they share a great rapport. Fans of these two actors are going bonkers ever since this picture has hit the internet. Both the actors are seen in a simple, casual avatars, and the people behind them seem to be cheering the duo as they wrap-up the shoot of Master on a sweet note. Thalapathy Vijay Wraps Up the Shoot of Master with Vijay Sethupathi.

Pic Of Vijay Sethupathi Giving A Peck On Thalapathy Vijay’s Cheek

Been an wonderful few months and it comes to a closure - Master shoot wrapped up !! Heart full of thanks to Thalapathy @actorvijay na, Makkal selvan @VijaySethuOffl brother and @Dir_Lokesh 😊 waiting for the #Master celebrations pic.twitter.com/SNNUUDcCW6 — Jagadish (@Jagadishbliss) February 29, 2020

Isn’t that a million dollar picture? The shooting of Master was wrapped up on February 29. There are reports suggesting that the music launch of Master will take place on March 5, and we are sure, it would be a grand one. However, we’ll have to wait until the official announcement is made. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Produced by Xavier Britto’s XB Film Creators, Master is all set to release on April 9.