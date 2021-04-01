Indian American model, TV host, author and activist Padma Lakshmi took to her Twitter account to deliver a lecture to parents of transgender children, in a series of tweets. Lakshmi's tweets were against parents who don't accept the gender identity by their children. Her first tweet read, "If you can't accept your child for who they're telling you they are, then you have no business being a parent." Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Opens Up on Why He Stood Up Against JK Rowling’s Controversial Comments on Transgenders.

In her next tweet, she went on to explain the literal meanings of gender and sexual orientation. "Gender: used to describe characteristics that are socially constructed, encompasses a range of identities. Sex: a label initially assigned by a doctor at birth. Sexual orientation: emotional, romantic or sexual attraction to other people," tweeted the "Top Chef" host. Elliot Page Opens Up for First Time After Coming out as Transgender.

Padma Lakshmi's Message For Parents of Transgender Kids:

If you can't accept your child for who they're telling you they are, then you have no business being a parent. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 31, 2021

Well Said Padma Lakshmi!

Non-binary: someone who identifies on the spectrum of gender identities that are not exclusively masculine or feminine‍ — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 31, 2021

"Gender expression: the way you choose to express yourself on the gender spectrum through your behavior, clothing, haircut, etc. This can vary day to day or over time, it's unique to each individual," read her third tweet. In her last tweet on the subject, Lakshmi explained the meaning of non-binary: "Non-binary: someone who identifies on the spectrum of gender identities that are not exclusively masculine or feminine."

