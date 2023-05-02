Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray was born on May 2, 1921, and is widely recognised for his works like The Apu Trilogy, Devi, The Big City, Heerak Raja Deshe, Nayak: The Hero, The Music Room, Charulata and many more. Apart from being a legendary director, Ray was an excellent writer, illustrator, graphic designer, calligrapher, set designer, painter, costume designer, film producer music composer and a firm film critic amongst others. Undoubtedly, he is and will be an Indian Cinema legend whose 102nd birth anniversary is being celebrated on May 2. The more we study about him, the more we understand about Ray's thoughts, film-making, thought process. No doubt he was an institute himself and we are lucky to see his master-piece. National Museum of Indian Cinema To Host Film Festival on Satyajit Ray’s 101st Birth Anniversary.

No words are enough to describe the legacy left behind by him. Be it movies and literary creations for children or the visionary and thought-provoking films, filmmakers all around the world bow down to this genius even today. On Satyajit Ray's Birth anniversary, Here's looking at some lesser-known facts about the creative cinematic legend:

A Movie Club IN 1947

Before Ray became a filmmaker, he founded Calcutta’s first film club in 1947. The first film it screened was Battleship Potemkin.

Watching Bicycle Thieves Was a Turning Point

On his London trip, a screening of Vittorio DeSica’s Bicycle Thieves proved to be the driving force for Ray's filmmaking. The realistic treatment of the film inspired him and also convinced him that Pather Panchali was possible. Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Then Bengal Government Wanted A Happy Ending In Oscar Winning Filmmaker's Pather Panchali?.

Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa On Satyajit Ray's Cinematography Technique

Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa once said, possibly had the most generous words. “The quiet but deep observation, understanding and love of the human race, which are characteristic of all his films, have impressed me greatly. … I feel that he is a “giant” of the movie industry…Not to have seen the cinema of Ray means existing in the world without seeing the sun or the moon,” Kurosawa had said in Moscow in 1975, according to satyajitray.org

Created Fronts

Beside filmmaking and other creative works, Ray created four fonts for the English script – Ray Roman, Ray Bizarre, Daphnis and Holiday Script.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ray was the first Indian to be conferred with the highly coveted Oscar. He was bestowed with Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The man who engineered the new wave in Indian cinema was also responsible for revolutionizing Bengali narratives through his style of work, directions and work procedure. Let's remember Ray on his birth anniversary and cherish his films once again. Happy Birthday Magician!

