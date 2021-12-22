Saurabh Dixit is an aficionado who has achieved so much at a very young age. This 24-year-old Filmmaker is a director and producer as well who has produced 7 short films which are unmissable and unforgettable. He is an Award-Winning Filmmaker from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) whose stories weigh a special weight in their hearts. He made his first-ever short film when he was just 15 years old. The short film was on Tiger Conservation which won “The Best Short Film” with a Conservation Message under the Student Category at Central Indian Highlands Wildlife Film Festival.

Saurabh was born and brought up in Bhopal who is currently studying cinema and filmography at the Film and Television Institute of India and is expected to pass out in 2023. He has even been to Symbiosis International University from the year 2015-2019. He made his first short film ‘Preserve or Perish’ in 2010 which won the Best Short Film in 2013 award at the central Indian Highlands Wildlife Film Festival. He won the best director award at Buddh international film festival Pune in 2019 and his work has been recognized in national and international film festivals.

His short films include, ‘Nidamat’ in 2016, ‘Faraar’ in 2016 and ‘Rihayi’ in 2016. At a very young age, he is empiric in his field. In 2017 he was nominated for IFTDA Shorties Official Selection for his film ‘Faraar’. This UX designer has the highest number in the film festival. His three films ‘Nidamat, Rihayi’ and ‘Faraar; screened and were discussed at the fest which later won awards. He was appreciated a lot in Delhi. He won the best director award, best DOP and Best editor. His films are historic wins and it encourages youth to present themselves openly and fearlessly like Saurabh Dixit.

His short film ‘Killat’ is one of the most talked-about films. Where he showed the difficulties of a middle-aged woman who was struggling to get a bucket of water for her son and his law. Later his short film “Killat” was selected and awarded at Indie Short Fest, LA USA as an “Outstanding Achievement Award for Dark Comedy”. This was the only Indian film selected at this festival this season. He has surely made his country proud.

“Killat” also got him selected at “75 Creative minds for tomorrow” at IFFI (International Film festival of India) an initiative by Honourable Minister Mr Anurag Singh Thakur, of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. This Was Initiative where 75 young creative filmmakers were selected to present their films to filmmakers and interact with leading professionals from all around the world. IFFI is India's oldest and Asia’s Biggest film festival. Saurabh Dixit was selected as a promising young talent by a committee of eminent film personalities.