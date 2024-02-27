Sidhu Moose Wala’s Mother Charan Kaur Pregnant, Late Punjabi Singer’s Parents Opted for IVF As Confirmed by His Uncle Chamkaur Singh

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents are expecting their second child. The singer family sources have confirmed that the late Punjabi singers mother is pregnant with her second child through IVF and the delivery is expected soon.

IANS| Feb 27, 2024
Sidhu Moose Wala’s Mother Charan Kaur Pregnant, Late Punjabi Singer’s Parents Opted for IVF As Confirmed by His Uncle Chamkaur Singh
Sidhu Moose Wala with his parents Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh (Photo Credits: X)

The parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala are expecting their second child. Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, and his father, Balkaur Singh, opted for the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) technique, as stated by Moosewala's uncle, Chamkaur Singh. Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Pregnant? Late Punjabi Singer’s Parents All Set To Welcome Baby Soon – Reports.

As per media reports, Charan Kaur will give birth to the baby in March. She has refrained from leaving her house for the past three to four months owing to pregnancy. Charan Kaur is 58 years old, as per an affidavit she filed in 2022 when she contested the 2022 elections from Mansa district (at the time, she was 56 years old). Balkaur Singh is 60 years old.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Expecting Second Child:

The late singer’s mother is under the observation of the medical team, and till now, only a positive response has been seen. Talking Sidhu Moosewala was the only son of the couple and had unsuccessfully contested the elections from Mansa in 2022 on a Congress ticket. He was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa.

According to police, Moosewala left his house with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbour Gurwinder Singh at around 4:30 pm. He was driving his SUV to his aunt's house in Barnala. When he reached Jawaharke at 5:30 pm, two other cars intercepted and blocked his SUV. Around 30 rounds were fired during the incident, which also injured two other men. Moosewala fired back at the attackers using his gun. Punjabi Music Composer Bunty Bains, Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Manager, Shot by Unknown Assailants in Mohali.

He was among the 424 people whose police security was reduced or entirely removed a day before in preparation for the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, leaving him with two commandos instead of the earlier four.

