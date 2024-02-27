Sidhu Moosewala's death on May 29, 2022, stunned the nation, as he was murdered in a shooting in Jawaharke village, Mansa district. His fans and family grieved his loss. A new development has now emerged. According to Indian Express, Sidhu's parents, Charan Kaur and her husband, are expecting a baby. Though there's no official word; sources close to the family claim the couple will welcome the baby this year. Sidhu's mother is 58, and his father is 60. Sidhu Moosewala's Death Anniversary: From 'Vaar' to 'Mere Na', Songs of the Late Punjabi Singer That Turned Viral Sensation Post His Demise!

Sidhu Mossewala's Mother Pregnant?

