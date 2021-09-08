Talented people do not go unrecognised in today's world due to social media and other internet channels. The generation today knows how to carve their path of success. Some people acquire it by their own dedication and continuous effort. Nishan Khehra of Amritsar is one such artist who has carved a place in the music industry because of his amazing talent.

Nishan made his singing debut in 2018 with the song Case 26 and earned a lot of positive feedback. The praise pushed the musician to keep working and create more thrilling songs. Following the success of his first single, Case 26, the Punjabi artist launched his second single, Don't Care (Shera Parwah). On YouTube, the song has over 450k views. Nishan then continued to release hit after hit, including Jealousy, SUBLIMINAL, BEAT 6, MAJHE DA JNAB, and others.

"I didn't expect my debut song to be such a tremendous hit when it was released. The audience, on the other hand, prefers Punjabi music with plenty of kick and energy. I was overjoyed to hear my music played at various events, wedding receptions, and parties. It convinced me that I am on the correct path in my profession," shares Punjabi singer Nishan Khehra

The singer is also quite popular on social media, with more than 456k followers on Instagram. He is quite active on his Instagram page and share updates on his new songs or pics and video posts. When the artist and social media influencer was asked what he enjoys the most about his work, Nishan reveals, "The happiness my fans and I feel when a new song is released. As I said, I enjoy making original Punjabi tracks that one can listen to lighten their mood of break into a dance. I enjoy such reactions."