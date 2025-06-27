Rashmika Mandanna, on Friday, took to social media to unveil the first look of her upcoming project Mysaa, describing it as her fiercest avatar yet.The actress shared that the character represents a version of her that even she hadn’t met until now. Taking to Instagram, Mandanna shared the first-look poster featuring her in a fierce and intense avatar. In the image, she is seen partially veiled, with half of her face covered and blood marks visible, adding to the intensity of her look. ‘You Are Too Precious, My Friend’: Rashmika Mandanna Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note to ‘The Girlfriend’ Director Rahul Ravindran (See Post)

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Draped in a traditional saree with ornaments that echo tribal aesthetics, Rashmika Mandanna completes her look with a distinctive moon-shaped bindi. The intense first-look poster captures her fierce gaze, with visible bloodstains on her face and body, hinting at the raw and powerful nature of her character. In a heartfelt note, the Animal actress revealed that this role marks a major shift in her acting journey — a character she’s never portrayed before, set in a world she’s never explored. Have Rashmika Mandanna’s Saree Pictures Been Clicked at Vijay Deverakonda’s House? Fans React to Actress’ Latest Post.

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Role Her Most Intense – See Post

I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting… And this… This is one of those..❤️ A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and… pic.twitter.com/bEH6JYCiQO — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 27, 2025

Calling it fierce, intense, and extremely raw, Rashmika expressed both nervousness and excitement about the transformation. She teased that the role has even introduced her to a version of herself she hadn't met until now. For the caption, the Pushpa actress wrote, “I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those..A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa.” Zee Cine Awards 2025: Rashmika Mandanna Is a Beauty in Black as She Gets Back on the Red Carpet.

‘Mysaa’ an Emotional Action Thriller

Mysaa, which is said to be an emotional action thriller, the actress reportedly portrays a woman from the Gond community. Helmed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is bankrolled by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy. While more details about Mysaa remain under wraps, Rashmika appears to have pushed her boundaries as an actor with this transformative role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).