Akhil Akkineni, who scored a hit with his last movie Most Eligible Bachelor, is now working under Surender Reddy's direction for Agent as the team has been shooting in Manali currently. Agent is the first collaboration between Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy, and the shoot for the high-budget stylish and action thriller is moving along quickly in order to meet the release date deadline. Agent: Makers Drop a Glimpse of Akhil Akkineni’s Physical Transformation for the Spy Thriller and It's Beast Mode On!

The crew is currently shooting some high-octane action sequences in Manali, under the supervision of action choreographer Vijay Master. The shoot includes Akhil and other members of the film's prominent cast. In the recently-released working still, Akhil, Surender Reddy, Rasool Ellore, and Vijay Master are spotted together in Manali. Agent On August 12! Makers Announce Release Date Of Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty’s Spy Thriller (View Poster).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The film will be action-packed, and Akhil underwent an extensive makeover to play a spy/Interpol officer. Malayalam superstar Mammootty plays a pivotal role in Agent, with debutante Sakshi Vaidya playing Akhil's love interest. Vakkantham Vamsi wrote the screenplay for Ramabrahmam Sunkara's film, which is being produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Agent is slated for release in August.

