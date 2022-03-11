The makers of Agent have shared the release date of Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty’s upcoming Telugu film. The spy thriller directed by Surender Reddy is all set to be released in theatres on August 12. The team shared an intense poster of Akkineni and revealed the release date.

Agent Release Date

