With a chilling score, breathtaking visuals, and an intriguing storyline, Aghathiyaa trailer teases an immersive cinematic experience like never before. The long-anticipated trailer for Aghathiyaa, one of South India’s biggest upcoming blockbusters, is finally here, and it promises a thrilling spectacle. ‘Aghathiyaa’ Gets New Release Date: Jiiva and Raashi Khanna’s Horror Film To Release on February 28, 2025.

With its stunning visuals and action-packed storytelling, the trailer offers a glimpse into a world brimming with mystery, fantasy, and spine-chilling moments.

Scheduled for release on February 28, Aghathiyaa is all set to push the boundaries of the fantasy-horror thriller genre.

Directed by renowned lyricist-turned-director Pa Vijay, the film boasts a stellar cast, featuring Jiiva, Arjun Sarja, and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

Aghathiyaa is more than just a fantasy-horror thriller - it weaves together elements of deep human emotions and groundbreaking CGI to craft an unparalleled cinematic experience.

The Aghathiyaa trailer offers an intriguing glimpse into a mysterious world where spirits have haunted a mansion for decades, their lingering presence intricately woven into the lives of the living.

The narrative appears to shift between the past and present, raising curiosity about the historical significance of these timelines and their connection to the film’s lead characters.

Watch Trailer of Agathiyaa:

At its heart, Aghathiyaa seems to be an epic battle between good and evil, where angels and a devil play pivotal roles in an escalating supernatural conflict.

Another fascinating element introduced in the trailer is the power of music, it being crucial to the unfolding mystery. This fusion of history, supernatural forces, and intricate riddles sets the stage for a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat experience that promises to keep audiences captivated.

"This is just the beginning," said Aneesh Arjun Dev, Founder & Managing Director of WAMINDIA, the visionary behind the film.

“The trailer is a mere glimpse into the rollercoaster of emotions, visuals, and mind-bending moments that await audiences. ‘Aghathiyaa’ is a passion project, and we cannot wait for everyone to experience the magic we’ve created. Mark your calendars for February 28—you won’t want to miss this. No big words but we have humbly tried to match an experience as grand as Hollywood’s biggest spectacles,” Aneesh Arjun Dev said. Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Jiiva’s Comments on Sexual Exploitation in Tamil Film Industry, Says ‘Even Rape Cases Lack the Evidence You Seek’.

He added that from its mesmerising storytelling to its breathtaking execution, Aghathiyaa is designed to leave audiences spellbound.

Bringing this grand vision to life is a stellar technical team, featuring cinematographer Deepak Kumar Padhy, editor San Lokesh, and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, whose compositions heighten the film’s eerie yet immersive atmosphere.

Produced by Vels Film International in association with WAMINDIA, Aghathiyaa carries the tagline “Angels vs Devil” and is described as a “Pa Vijay mystery”, hinting at its gripping and unpredictable storyline.

The film is set for a Pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, promising an edge-of-the-seat thriller ensuring that viewers across India can experience this supernatural thriller in their preferred language.

With its gripping narrative, mesmerising visuals, haunting soundtrack, and a clash between supernatural forces, Aghathiyaa is poised to be a genre-defining film. The countdown to February 28 is officially underway and the excitement is palpable. Get ready to witness a fantasy-horror thriller unlike any other!

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 08:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).