In the past few weeks, many celebs informed through the social media that they were tested positive for COVID-19. The cases of the infection is seen across all the Indian entertainment industries for a while now and necessary precautions are being taken on the sets. The latest celeb to inform this unfortunate news to her fans is South actress, Aishwarya Arjun. She took to her Instagram to share that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and is currently quarantining at home. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Admitted to Nanavati Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment, Fans Wish Mother-Daughter A Speedy Recovery (View Tweets).

Actor Arjun Sarja's actress-daughter posted this message through her Instagram story. It reads, "I have been recently tested positive for COVID-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in the contact with me in the past few days, please take care. Stay safe everyone, and please wear a mask! I will update you sooner with greater health. God Bless. With love, Aishwarya Arjun." Check out the screengrab of her Instagram story below.

Aishwarya's Post:

Aishwarya Arjun's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier, the nation was shook by the news of Bollywood personalities Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's coronavirus case. As these Bachchan family members were tested positive, they are now reportedly recovering well. We hope Aishwarya Arjun too finds herself in great health soon.

