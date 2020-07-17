Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her little daughter Aaradhya who were tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, have been admitted to Nanavati hospital on July 17, 2020. The mother-daughter duo was asymptomatic when they had got tested and since then were quarantining at their home. Reportedly, Aishwarya and Aaradhya developed mild symptoms and so are shifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are getting treated in an isolation ward in the same hospital. Well, as soon as this news broke online, fans started to get concerned and flooded social media with messages. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya, Tested Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital From Home Quarantine.

While a section of fans are seen worrying about the Bachchan's heath, on the other hand, some are sending in speedy recovery prayers for Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Check out some of the reactions below: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Test Positive For COVID-19, Jaya Bachchan Tests Negative.

Prayers!

Your stay in the hospital is tearing me 😭😭😭😭😭. always remembered in our prayers. Please, get well soon!♥️♥️😭😭 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AaradhyaBachchan #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/34I7q2LaCa — Aishwarya rai fan (@Pradeep06867868) July 17, 2020

Get Well Soon!

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan Admitted To Nanavati Hospital After Mild Symptoms Of Covid-19. We Wish her for fast recovery.#AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/z31Rny0kyS — Anand Kumar (@anandksr2018) July 17, 2020

More Love!

Fingers Crossed!

Some More!

Take Care Bachhan Family #AishwaryaRai Admitted in Hospital 😐😐 Get Well Soon — @BeingChinu (@BeingChinu1) July 17, 2020

Indeed!

Earlier on July 12, giving updates on Aishwarya and Aaradhy's health Abhishek had tweeted, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers".

Also, Amitabh and Abhishek have been admitted in the hospital since July 11 whereas Jaya Bachchan was tested negative for the novel COVID-19. Stay tuned!

