Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, announced their separation on social media in 2022, and a divorce case was filed soon after. While there were rumours of a possible reconciliation, on November 21 all rumours were squashed. They both appeared at the Chennai Family Court for a hearing in their divorce case. Dhanush and Aishwarya's relationship has remained in the public eye since they announced their decision to part ways. Back in 2022, when divorce was announced, the separation proceedings started shortly after, with both Dhanush and Aishwarya filing a petition to end their marriage.

Dhanush-Aishwarya Current Divorce Status

The divorce case between Dhanush and Aishwarya has come up for hearing three times before, but neither attended. On Thursday, they appeared in court, and the judge set November 27 as the next hearing date, where the final divorce decree is expected.

Dhanush Shared His Divorce News on X

Dhanush and Aishwarya: Co-Parenting After Separation

Aishwarya and Dhanush, who got married in 2004, are parents to two sons, Linga and Yatra. After they separated, they lived close to each other in Poes Garden and actively co-parent their children. They both remained silent about their marriage and felt it was best not to comment on their divorce in Public. Despite their difference, Dhanush and Aishwarya, co-parented their sons as they remained fixed that their priorities remain fixed towards their sons' well-being and nothing else. Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth Divorce: Estranged Couple to Co-Parent Their Sons – Reports.

How Dhanush-Aishwarya Met?

Dhanush and Aishwarya met in 2003 after she sent him flowers, impressed by his debut film Kadhal Konden. Later she received a thank-you call from Dhanush, which sparked their relationship, leading to their marriage the following year.

