2024 witnessed a string of unexpected divorces in the Indian entertainment industry, leaving fans shocked. Some of the most beloved celebrity couples, who once epitomised love and togetherness, announced their divorces, revealing the challenges behind their glamorous lives. From AR Rahman and Saira Banu to Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir, these separations marked a significant shift in the personal lives of these stars. Behind their public personas, these relationships quietly dissolved. Let’s look back at the most surprising Indian celebrity divorces of the year. Look Back Entertainment 2024: Zakir Hussain, Liam Payne, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Park Min Jae – 20 Famous Celebrities We’ve Lost This Year.

AR Rahman & Saira Banu

AR Rahman and Saira Banu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On November 19, 2024, renowned music composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu shocked the world with the announcement of their separation after 29 years of marriage. In a statement, the couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their decision to part ways. Rahman and Saira have three children - AR Ameen, Raheema Rahman and Khateeja Rahman.

Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic's whirlwind romance and subsequent marriage had captivated the public's attention. However, after four years of marriage and raising a son together, the couple announced their split in July 2024. They share a son (Agastya) together.

Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani (Photo Credits: X)

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's separation in February 2024 came as a shock to many. Married since 2012 and parents to two young daughters, the couple seemed to have a stable and loving relationship. However, after nearly a decade together, they announced their decision to part ways in a joint statement. FYI, Esha and Bharat share two daughters – Radhya and Miraya.

Dhanush & Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajnikanth (Photo Credits: X)

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth were officially granted a divorce by the Chennai Family Welfare Court in November 2024. The two had announced separation in 2022. Dhanush and Aishwarya continue to co-parent their children, Yatra and Linga. Year-Ender 2024: From R Madhavan in ‘Shaitaan’ to Raghav Juyal in ‘Kill’, 10 Best Onscreen Villains Who Menaced Bollywood This Year!

Dalljiet Kaur & Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur began a new chapter in her life when she married businessman Nikhil Patel in 2023. However, their marriage ended soon, as the couple filed for divorce after 10 months of togetherness. Before marrying Nikhil, Dalljiet was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot, from whom she also parted ways.

Urmila Matondkar & Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Urmila Matondkar and Husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rangeela actress Urmila Matondkar filed for divorce from her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, in 2024 after eight years of marriage. While the exact reason for parting ways is not known, it’s reported that their separation wasn’t on mutual terms. The two had gotten married in February 2016.

That's all, everyone. These were some of the most shocking celebrity divorces of 2024 that left fans in disbelief.

