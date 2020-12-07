South superstar Allu Arjun on Monday (December 7) gave a peek into his travel diaries with family. The actor and his fam flew to Udaipur for Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's grand wedding. It is really rare when we see the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo posing with this pariwaar, and so the pictures shared by him became a huge hit on the internet in no time. For the one's who aren't aware, Niharika and Chaitanya will be pronounced husband and wife at in Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur on December 9, 2020. Allu Arjun Has Watched this Aamir Khan Movie More Than 20 Times - Guess Which?

In the series of photos shared by the dashing actor, we see him along with his wife Sneha Reddy and two kids Arha and Ayaan posing. All of them are posing near a private jet. "Flying together as a family after years. N&C Wedding celebrations begin ... #allufamily (sic)," Allu Arjun captioned the post. The family indeed looks stylish while travelling and so we are excited to see what they'll wear on the wedding day. Niharika Konidela And JV Chaitanya To Get Married In Udaipur On December 9.

Check Out The Pics Below:

After Kajal Aggarwal, Rana Daggubati, this happens to be another big fat wedding for the tinsel town. And going by the looks of how the attendees are excited to be part of the grandeur, we feel, it is going to be marvellous. Also, the pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted at the couple's home. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).