Niharika Konidela and JV Chaitanya got engaged in August in a grand ceremony. From family to relatives to close friends of the couple, all were seen at the engagement ceremony of the duo that took place in Hyderabad. The latest update is about Niharika and Chaitanya’s destination wedding ceremony. As per leading media reports, Niharika and Chaitanya would reportedly be getting married in Udaipur on December 9, 2020. Niharika Konidela Shares Adorable Pics with Fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagedda.

There is a wedding invite of Niharika Konidela and JV Chaitanya doing rounds on social media. Neither the couple nor their family members have shared any invitation pic. As per reports, Niharika and Chaitanya is getting married on December 9 in the Udaivilas Palace and the muhurat of the marriage ceremony is set at 7.15pm. Udaipur is indeed one of the favourite destinations when it comes to weddings. Allu Arjun – Sneha Reddy’s Pics from Niharika Konidela’s Engagement Ceremony Go Viral! Fans Go Wow after Looking at the Tollywood Couple’s Stylish Avatars.

Talking about the wedding plans and arrangements, Niharika Konidela’s father Nagendra Babu had told TOI, “We’re all excited about the wedding. It has been a tough year and it has given us something to look forward to. My son, Varun Tej is taking care of all the arrangements. It’s going to be a destination wedding and will be taking place in December. We will announce the date soon.” We just cannot wait to hear the official announcement!

