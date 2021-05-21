Telugu actor Allu Sirish on Friday confessed he prefers mirror selfies to photoshoots. He feels photoshoots are too mainstream. Sirish posted a mirror selfie on Instagram that shows him sitting shirtless, flaunting a beefed-up body, before a set of dumbbells in the gym. Allu Sirish’s Vilayati Sharaab to Rashmika Mandana’s Top Tucker, How South Superstars Took the Music Video Route for Pan-India Appeal.

"Mirror selfies. Coz a photoshoot is too mainstream!" the actor, who is the younger brother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, wrote as the caption. Sirish was recently seen in the music video of "Vilayati sharaab", sung by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan. Allu Sirish: Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan’s Song Vilayati Sharaab Was a ‘Stroke of Luck’.

Allu Sirish Shares His Shirtless Pics

He made his acting debut as the lead star of the 2013 bilingual film "Gouravam" and later did successful films such as "Kotha Janta", "Srirasthu Subamastu" and "Okka Kshanam".

