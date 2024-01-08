Amid reports of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February, sources close to the actors on Monday termed it 'false'. A media report stated that the two are getting engaged. However, when IANS contacted their representatives, they denied. “The report is false,” sources told IANS. Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: From Arjun Reddy to World Famous Lover; Here Are the Actor’s Best Performances You Should Check Out!.

Reportedly, the actors are dating, however, they have not made their relationship official. The two have starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of recently released action thriller Animal, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Kushi Actor Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Box Office Failures, Says ‘I Have Experienced Many Flops in the Past’.

View Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Engagement Rumors Debunked as False:

Rumors swirl as reports hint at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's possible engagement in February! 🤵💍 Stay tuned for updates Read more at: https://t.co/inQlmnsZju#VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/AhsUDua6CT — FilmiBeat (@filmibeat) January 8, 2024

She next has Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend and Chaava. While, Vijay, who was last seen in Kushi, next has Family Star and VD 12 in the pipeline.

