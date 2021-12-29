Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, who is known for her TV anchoring as well as movies, is all set to make her Malayalam debut alongside superstar Mammotty. A poster showing the 'Rangasthalam' actress has been unveiled by the makers of the Malayalam movie 'Bheeshma Parvam'. Bheeshma Parvam: Mammootty’s Second Look From His Film Sees the Actor in a Powerful and Badass Avatar (View Poster).

The first look poster features Anasuya in the role of Alice, a middle-aged woman. The deglam look of the 'Kshanam' actress has impressed all, creating much anticipation around the role she plays in 'Bheeshma Parvam'. The excited actress took to her Twitter to express her joy over her maiden Malayalam project. "Meet Alice. Thank you @neerad_amal Sir @mammukka Sir for allowing me to be your Alice.. Couldn't dream of a better debut in Malayalam Cinema #BheeshmaParvam", Anasuya's tweet reads. Bheeshma Parvam: Mammootty’s Malayalam Film to Release on the Theatres on February 24, 2022!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Meet Alice 😊 Thank you @neerad_amal Sir ❤️ @mammukka Sir ❤️🥰 for allowing me to be your Alice.. 🙏🏻 Couldn’t dream of a better debut in Malayalam Cinema 😇#BheeshmaParvam Posted @withregram • @amalneerad_official Anasuya Garu ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rUaJHDYfWj — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) December 28, 2021

Anasuya is to carry much significance to the story in the movie 'Bheeshma Parvam', which stars Mammootty in the lead. 'Bheeshma Parvam' is directed by Amal Neerad, and the shooting of the movie is currently underway. It is slated for release in theatres on February 24, 2022. Actress Nadia, Veena Nandakumar, Dileesh Pothan, and others are to appear in crucial roles in 'Bheeshma Parvam'.

