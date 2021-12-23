Bheeshma Parvam release date is out! The flick is all set to hit the big screens on February 24, 2022. Said to be a gangster drama, the synopsis of the Malayalam film reads, "Bheeshma Vardhan is a former gangster turned marine exporter from Fort Kochi. Ensuing a series of unfortunate events and death threats to his family, he is forced to revisit his past."

