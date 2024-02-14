Directed by Rahul Sadasivan and jointly produced under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Bramayugam stars Mammootty in the lead role. The Malayalam film scheduled for release on February 15 has encountered legal challenges prior to its release. A petition has been lodged in the Kerala High Court concerning Mammootty’s character, Kunjumon Potty. The petitioner, representing the traditional Brahmin family Punajmon Illam in Kerala, alleges that the portrayal of the lead character is ‘negative’ and ‘defamatory’, which could tarnish the family’s reputation, reports Live Law. The plea seeks a change in the character’s name and even requests the revocation of the film’s censor certification. In response, the counsel for the respondents stated that they have applied to the CBFC for a name change to Kodumon Potty. Bramayugam Trailer: Mammootty and Arjun Ashokan's Horror Thriller Unleashes Spine-Tingling and Enigmatic Chills! (Watch Video).

Bramayugam In Legal Soup

“Depictions Of Black Magic Tarnish Family Reputation”: Plea In Kerala High Court Seeks Revocation Of License Of Mammootty's Film 'Brahmayugam'#Brahmayugam #Mammootty #BlackMagic #KeralaHChttps://t.co/XmUq6xj8GJ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)