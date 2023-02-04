Butta Bomma stars Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, Surya Vashistta and Navya Swamy in the lead roles. The Telugu film helmed by Shouree Chandrashekhar T Ramesh, remake of the Malayalam film Kappela, released in theatres today. The film, a bittersweet tale of adolescence and love, has opened to mixed response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Butta Bomma’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Butta Bomma has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Anna Ben, Roshan Matthew Starrer Kappela to Get a Telugu Remake.

Watch The Trailer Of Butta Bomma Below:

Apart from Butta Bomma, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Michael, Knock at the Cabin, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

