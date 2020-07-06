Malayalam cinema is getting better by the day and with films like Kappela coming to Netflix, it's getting a much wider audience than before. The film starring Anna Ben, Roshan Matthew and Srinath Bhasi in lead roles received rave reviews from critics as well as audiences. The thriller drama has some packing performances and all credits to the writing department for coming up with a compelling story like that. Interestingly, the film's appeal seems to have hit another high and now makers are already showing interest in remaking the film. Kappela is now all set to be remade in Telugu. Tharun Bhascker Gets Trolled For His Views On Roshan Mathew – Anna Ben Starrer Kappela, Tollywood Director Files Complaint.

Announcing the big news, Kappela's producer Vishnu Venu took to Facebook and wrote, "Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, Jersey Movie, and many more). Kappela is the third movie from malayalam industry after Premam & Ayyappanum Koshiyum to be bought by them! Expressing our sincere thanks to all well wishers for making our small movie a grand success!"It's amazing that after backing a film like Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, which received massive success, the producers have now bagged rights for another amazing film. Moothon Actor Roshan Mathew to Be In a Political Satire Next.

Check Out the Facebook Post Here:

There hasn't been any announcement about the casting for the Telugu version but we can't wait to see who takes on these amazing roles. As for Kappela, the film marked the directorial debut of Muhammad Musthafa. More details about the Telugu remake will be announced soon. In the meantime, the original Malayalam film is available for streaming on Netflix.

