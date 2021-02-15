Kollywood actor Vishal had shared the first look and title of his 28th film, Chakra in mid-November 2019 and since then fans are eager for the release of his flick. A few days back, the makers had dropped the trailer and the actor himself had also announced the release date of the movie which happens to be February 19, 2021. Now, ahead of the big day, to make fans curious, the makers have shared a sneak-peek from the movie which sees a conversation between Vishal and a man wherein the former gives a reality check to the latter. Chakra Trailer: Vishal Wages a War Against a Cyber Criminal In His Next Action Movie (Watch Video).

The clip starts with the man yelling and beating up a security guard and amid this jumps in Vishal and handles the situation like a hero. Produced by the actor's Vishal Film Factory, it's reported that the lead will essay the role of a military officer who fights against the cybercrime. Apart from him, Chakra will also see Shraddha Srinath as a police officer whereas Regina Cassandra is said to portray the role of an antagonist. Chakra Teaser: Vishal's Next Film About Cyber Hacking Intrigues With New Promo (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Helmed by MS Anandan, the movie will release on big screens in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Earlier, to this, it was said that Chakra might release on OTT platform, but that was not the case. With an intriguing plot highlighting the cybersecurity, it'll definitely be a worthy watch. Stay tuned!

