For all those who are extremely excited about Vishal's next film, here is a treat for you. The makers of his next film, titled Chakra, have dropped a teaser online. The footage is being called 'glimpse of the trailer' which certainly means that the full-fledged trailer is not far behind. Despite being as short as 34 seconds in length, the teaser manages to build intrigue. We don' get to see Vishal in the promo, but we do get to see his silhouette in action. Chakra: Here Are Few Unmissable Stills of Vishal and Shraddha Srinath from Their Upcoming Film! (View Pics).

Chakra, cyber-crime thriller, is directed by MS Anandan, a first for the filmmaker. The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra alongside Vishal. While the plot details are scarce, it seems like from the promo and the first poster that Vishal will play the role of an army officer. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music. Thupparivaalan 2 First Look: Vishal Dons The 'Sherlock Holmes' Avatar In The Second Installment of Crime Thriller (View Pic).

Check Out The Teaser of Chakra Here:

Speaking to Times Of India, director Anandan shared how he pitched the film to Vishal. "I was so nervous the night before meeting him. It was a big opportunity for me, and I didn't want to waste it. But the way Vishal treated me boosted my confidence. He quietly listened to the whole story, and didn't even take a coffee break in between," he said.

"He said that 'The story is good and the characterizations are strong. Don't change anything for me.' He believes in script and doesn't believe in promoting the hero and downgrading the villain. I think both of them have to be equally strong if the face-off sequences have to come out well," added Anandan.

