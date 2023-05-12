Venkat Prabhu's Custody released in cinema halls today (May 12). Since then, the South film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty in key roles, the movie revolves around a cop who turns against his own brethren for a cause. Having said that, as per early reviews, Custody is garnering mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in theatres, Custody has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Custody: Is Naga Chaitanya's Film Remake of Kunchacko Boban and Joju George's Malayalam Movie Nayattu? Here's What Director Venkat Prabhu Has to Say!

Custody full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Custod 2023 Full Movie Download, Custody Tamilrockers, Custody Tamilrockers HD Download, Custody Movie Download Pagalworld, Custody Movie Download Filmyzilla, Custody Movie Download Openload, Custody Movie Download Tamilrockers, Custody Movie Download Movierulz, Custody Movie Download 720p, Custody Full Movie Download 480p, Custody Full Movie Download bolly4u, Custody Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Custody Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Custody Trailer: Naga Chaitanya Is Determined to Summon Arvind Swamy in Court or Die Trying in This Thriller with Krithi Shetty (Watch Video).

Watch Custody Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Lastly, apart from the leads, Custody also stars Arvind Swamy, R Sarathkumar, Priyamani and Sampath Ra playing important roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2023 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).