Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan's new film The Devil is set for release on December 11. Darshan Thoogudeepa Granted Bail in Renukaswamy Murder Case; Kannada Star Visits Court To Sign Surety Bond.

The actor is currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison in connection with the sensational fan murder case, in which his partner Pavithra Gowda is also an accused and remains in custody.

‘The Devil’ Release Date Announced

The film team held a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday to make the announcement.

Darshan had completed the shooting and dubbing for the film while he was out on bail.

Director Prakash Veer addressing the media said, "The title The Devil is very apt. We didn't create the story to suit the title; we chose the title because it suited the story. Darshan is a thorough professional. There were no unrelated discussions during the shoot. Even when he came out of jail and shot for the film, there was no difference in his performance."

He also said that he has planned to hold a press conference only after Darshan got released.

"However, even after waiting for long duration, Darshan has not come out. As a result, the team of The Devil held the press conference in his absence."

"I apologise to everyone. We waited till now, and today we are holding the press meet. Please forgive us for the delay. The reason is simple. Earlier, when we planned to hold a press conference, many complications came up. After that, I kept postponing the event with the hope that Darshan would be released and could join us. Unfortunately, even today, Darshan is not with us," Prakash Veer said.

"When Darshan is with me, it gives me the strength of an elephant -- a support system. I will truly miss that. Darshan and I had discussed this film back in 2018. He never forced me at any point. He told me to take my time, complete the screenplay properly, and then begin the shoot. After that, Covid struck, and my father passed away," he added.

"After completing superhit movie Kaatera, we decided to proceed with 'The Devil'. And today, here we are before you. The film is releasing on December 11. Darshan's absence is a huge loss for us. It is something we cannot replace. His absence pains us deeply. As a friend, he has always been a great strength to me. His family has been standing with us throughout. His fans too are promoting the film wholeheartedly. I thank them all," Prakash Veer added.

The film features Sharmiela Mandre, Rachana Rai, Achyuth Kumar in important roles.

The Devil movie song 'Idre Nemdiyag Irbek' has become viral on social media.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Karnataka's Chitradurga.

Darshan was shifted to the Ballari prison after photos of 'royal treatment' for him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced.

He is facing three FIRs in this connection. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Court Warns Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Over Absence From Proceedings.

The Supreme Court had cancelled the bail of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others.

He is currently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X/ Darshan Thoogudeepa). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2025 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).