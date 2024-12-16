Kannada actor Darshan, accused in the murder of his fan from Chitradurga district, appeared before the Sessions Court here on Monday to complete bail formalities after being granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court. Darshan, who had been hospitalised for severe back pain for over six weeks at BGS Hospital in Kengeri, left the hospital to sign the surety bond. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda and Other Accused Granted Bail by Karnataka High Court.

During his hospital stay, no surgical procedures were performed on him.

On December 13, the High Court granted bail to all the accused, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, in the case.

Following medical advice, Darshan appeared in court accompanied by his wife, Vijayalakshmi and fellow actor Dhanveer. Darshan was arrested on June 11 this year for allegedly killing Renukaswamy on June 8 after he had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.