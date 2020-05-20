Drishyam 2 Confirmed Ahead Of Superstar Mohanlal’s 60th Birthday!

Mohanlal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be turning a year older on May 21. Fondly called as Lalettan, he would be celebrating his 60th birthday, which is also known as Shashtipoorthi. This indeed calls for a grand celebration, but owing to the ongoing crisis, that wouldn’t be possible. But here is a big news for all fans of Lalettan! It has been confirmed that Mohanlal would be reuniting with director Jeethu Joseph for Drishyam 2. Mohanlal Reveals The Title of His Next Film With Jeethu Joseph After Drishyam.

The Malayalam movie Drishyam released in 2013 was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It grossed more than Rs 750 million worldwide and ran for more than 150 days in theatres. This movie managed to earn numerous accolades and was also remade in several languages. It was remade in four languages – Drishyam (Hindi), Drushyam (Telugu), Papanasam (Tamil) and Drishya (Kannada). This Mohanlal starrer was also the first Indian film to be remade in Chinese and it was titled as Sheep Without a Shepherd. Industry expert Sreedhar Pillai shared a tweet on Drishyam sequel that read, “@Mohanlal will be celebrating his 60th birthday tomorrow- May 21. He plans 2 start shoot of #Drishyam2, once shooting resumes & will be shot in 2 months. #Drishyam2 will be directed by #JeethuJoseph and produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor, team who did the original in 2013.” From Memories to Drishyam, 5 Memorable Thrillers That Jeethu Joseph Has Given to Malayalam Cinema.

Big News - @Mohanlal will be celebrating his 60th birthday tomorrow- May 21. He plans 2 start shoot of #Drishyam2, once shooting resumes & will be shot in 2 months.#Drishyam2 will be directed by #JeethuJoseph and produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor, team who did the original in 2013. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 20, 2020

This is indeed the best treat for all fans of Lalettan! Drishyam 2 will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. We just can’t wait to know more details of this project!