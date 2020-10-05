Ever since the announcement on Drishyam 2 has been made, Mollywood lovers are eagerly looking forward to every detail, pictures from the sets and many other things. Today, a picture from the set of the upcoming Malayalam film has hit online and one just can’t keep calm. Mohanlal is seen back with his reel family after six long years and movie buffs are extremely happy to see this pic along with the film’s director Jeethu Joseph. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal and Meena Starrer Goes On Floors Today! (View Pics From Puja Ceremony).

Mohanlal as Georgekutty, Meena as his onscreen wife Rani George, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil as their daughters Anju and Anumol, respectively, are seen in this picture. It is from the sets of Drishyam 2, the shooting of which is happening at Thodupuzha in Kerala. This is the location where major portions of the 2013 film Drishyam was extensively shot and the filming was completed in 44 days. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Joins The Set Of Jeethu Joseph’s Upcoming Malayalam Film!

Team Drishyam 2

About Drishyam 2, director Jeethu Joseph had dropped a hint about what can one expect. He had stated, “The police hadn’t closed the murder investigation. So the film will examine how the family deals with their own personal trauma and reactions from the society.” This sequel is set seven years later from where the first part ended. Produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the makers of Drishyam 2 are yet to share the release date.

