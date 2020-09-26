Drishyam 2 is the upcoming Malayalam film that is helmed by Jeethu Joseph. Starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead as Georgekutty and Rani George, respectively. This sequel is set seven years later from where the first part had ended. This engaging Malayalam thriller, Drishyam, was a huge hit at the box office. And ever since the announcement on its sequel has been made, movie buffs are curiously waiting for each and every key update. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal and Meena Starrer Goes On Floors Today! (View Pics From Puja Ceremony).

Lead actor Mohanlal, who plays the role of a doting father and a loving husband, who runs a small business as a local cable TV operator, will be reprising his role in Drishyam 2. The actor joined the sets of the film and even shared a picture with the team. He has also mentioned how he and the team members are following the safety protocols and would be shooting this film. 6 Malayalam Classics Featuring Drishyam 2 Stars Mohanlal And Meena That You Must Watch!

Mohanlal On The Sets Of Drishyam 2

Joined at the sets of #Drishyam2 by adhering to all safety protocols set for Covid 19.#Drishyam pic.twitter.com/95BE9D5PZR — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 25, 2020

Drishyam 2 will also see new additions in the cast and they would be playing pivotal roles in this sequel. The actors who are roped in include Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar. The actors who were there in the first part - Sidhique, Asha Sharath and Kalabhavan Shajon – will also be seen in this sequel. The makers have not mentioned anything about its release date, but director Jeethu Joseph had stated that he is not in a hurry to release the film. So one can expect a theatrical release for Drishyam 2!

