Malayalam Cinema superstar Mohanlal, fondly called as Lalettan, shared the teaser of his upcoming flick Drishyam 2 online. And this was one of the best treats for all movie buffs who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the film. A sequel to the 2013 film of the same name, this Jeethu Joseph directorial will continue from what had happened in Drishyam. The teaser looked promising, gripping just like the first film. But what left all fans stunned was the makers’ decision to release Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Drishyam 2 Teaser: Mohanlal is Back to Protect His Family From Past Secrets; Movie to Release on Amazon Prime (Watch Video).

This was something least expected by all fans of Mohanlal. Since the theatres have reopened, many believed that Drishyam 2 will release in cinema halls and not on the OTT platform. But when the teaser was launched, the makers confirmed that Drishyam 2 will be premiered on Amazon Prime. Many wanted a theatrical experience, however, they still believe that the engaging narrative will make up for it. Let’s take a look at some of the posts shared by fans when it was confirmed that this film will be releasing on OTT platform. #7YearsOfIHDrishyam: Fans Celebrate The Success Of Mohanlal’s Epic Malayalam Thriller.

#Drishyam2OnPrime another ott chartbusters on the way 🥰 I hope it creates same magic as Drishyam 1 #JagameThanthiram — Dhanushian sangee (@12_sangee) January 1, 2021

I'm not surprised! I knew it would happen! As long as Marakkar and Aarattu are theatrical releases, I have no issue with Drishyam 2 releasing on OTT. But it would have been great to watch it on big screen#Drishyam2onprime — J.E.R.S.E.Y 🤙🏻 (@162_of_66) January 1, 2021

Damn why they are releasing it on ott 😡#Drishyam2OnPrime — 𝑀𝑒𝓁𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝑀❀𝓂𝑒𝓃𝓉𝓈 (@_DinShagnaDa_) January 1, 2021

Like the climax of Drishyam the ott release of #Drishyam2 is also shocking and unexpected🙄 Now #Kurup is dubbed in all languages dont know whether the makers are planning for ott as there was no indication of release date in poster nor they mentioned like 'in Theatres'😐 — Black Label☠️🥃 (@vjfan3000) January 1, 2021

The lead cast Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil would be reprising their roles in Drishyam 2. Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 2 is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 26, 2021.

