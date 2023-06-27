Actor Dulquer Salmaan, on Tuesday, unveiled a new poster of his upcoming action film King of Kotha. Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared the poster which he captioned, "Are you all ready for tomorrow?" In the poster, the actor could be seen sitting inside what it seems like a godown with a cigarette and a gun in his hands. King of Kotha: First Teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's Next to Unveil on June 28 at THIS Time (Watch Video).

The makers are all set to unveil the teaser of the film on June 28. It will be out on 6pm. Soon after the Chup actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "DQ as KING of kotha," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "King Arrives." "Bow down to the king of kotha," another user wrote.

Recently, the makers unveiled the character announcement video which introduced actor Shabeer as Kannan, actor Prasanna as Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Cheman Vinod as Ranjit, Gokul Suresh as Tony, Shammi Thilakan as Ravi, Shanthi Krishna as Malathi, actor Saran as Jinu, and Anikha Surendharan as Rithu. King Of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's Highly Anticipated Movie Teaser to Be Out on June 28.

Dulquer's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled for a festive release of Onam this year. The Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Recently, his romantic drama film Sita Ramam won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and released on August 5, last year, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the period romantic film was released on September 2, last year.