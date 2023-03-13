Guneet Monga is over the moon after winning her first Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers. The Indian-American movie has won big at the awards night by taking home the trophy as Best Documentary Short Film. She took to her Twitter and rejoiced over the victory. India at Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers Wins Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

Guneet Monga Reacts Over Her Oscar Win:

We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering ♥️🐘♥️🐘♥️ — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023

