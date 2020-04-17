Fan-Made Poster of Prabhas – Pooja Hegde from Their Next Hit the Internet, and They Look Adorable Together (View Pic Inside)

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are coming together for Radha Krishna Kumar’s periodic love story. Tentatively titled as Prabhas 20, this upcoming flick has been in buzz ever since its inception. And fans have been eagerly waiting to hear an update on it from the makers. In fact, many even are expecting the first look of Prabhas with Pooja Hegde to be out soon. Although there has been no official update on that yet, a fan-made poster has made its way to the internet. Prabhas To Play a Fortune Teller in Radha Krishna Kumar's Action Drama?

In this fan-made poster, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are looking adorable together. We are sure, this poster is enough to make all fans of Prabhas and Pooja feel elated. In this poster, the duo is seen all smiles, and we wonder how the first look poster would be. Earlier in an interview to Mirror, Pooja had stated that this film will show a ‘fresh and mature love story’, reports Deccan Herald. So if you haven’t yet got to see that fan-made poster yet, you got to check it out right away! Prabhas 20: Georgia Schedule Of the Film Wraps Up Despite Coronavirus Scare, Makers Reveal First Look to Be Out Soon!

Prabhas And Pooja Hegde

#Prabhas20 Fan Made Poster... As It Will Be A Periodic Love Story, We Can’t Predict The Look, That Makes It More Interesting#Prabhas #PoojaHegde #Prabhas20 Design:imdarlingvicky pic.twitter.com/Q9c78JTqf8 — Imdarlingvicky (@imdarlingvicky) April 16, 2020

Prabhas 20 will be produced under the banner of UV Creations. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers had issued a statement on April 7 citing that the team has stopped all its activities. The statement read, “We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe! #Prabhas20.” This upcoming film is touted to be a big budget project and will majorly be shot in Europe.